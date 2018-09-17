Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran says govt will construct Bhasha, Mohmand dams with public support

PM Imran says govt will construct Bhasha, Mohmand dams with public support
Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right
CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order
Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
Mineral water Cos earning billions but paying nothing: CJP

Mineral water Cos earning billions but paying nothing: CJP
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Completion of projects: Centre to help Sindh government, says PM

Completion of projects: Centre to help Sindh government, says PM
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday commended  Dr Shireen Mazari for launching vigorous campaign to educate people about rights of woman to inheritance.

In his tweet, the minister embedded a link of the story carried by The News, in which Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari was reported that  the ministry has taken initiative to educate the women  about their rights to inheritance.


On Saturday, The official Twitter account of Government of Pakistan quoted Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari as saying that Islam and Constitution of Pakistan guarantee women's inheritance rights and offer clear guidance in this regard.

According to PTI, women’s right to inheritance has been one of the cornerstones of PM Imran Khan’s struggle for equality & justice in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Aamir Liaquat barred from meeting PM Imran at Karachi State Guest House

Aamir Liaquat barred from meeting PM Imran at Karachi State Guest House
PM Imran says govt will construct Bhasha, Mohmand dams with public support

PM Imran says govt will construct Bhasha, Mohmand dams with public support
General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit

General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit
Eight years on, no justice for Imran Farooq’s family

Eight years on, no justice for Imran Farooq’s family
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Kenyan marathon master Kipchoge smashes world record

Kenyan marathon master Kipchoge smashes world record
´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize

´Green Book´ wins Toronto film festival audience prize
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC