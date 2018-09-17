Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday commended Dr Shireen Mazari for launching vigorous campaign to educate people about rights of woman to inheritance.

In his tweet, the minister embedded a link of the story carried by The News, in which Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari was reported that the ministry has taken initiative to educate the women about their rights to inheritance.





On Saturday, The official Twitter account of Government of Pakistan quoted Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari as saying that Islam and Constitution of Pakistan guarantee women's inheritance rights and offer clear guidance in this regard.

According to PTI, women’s right to inheritance has been one of the cornerstones of PM Imran Khan’s struggle for equality & justice in Pakistan.