Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

DUBAI: Bangladesh made a great upset defeating Sri Lanka by 130 runs in the opening One-day International in Group B in the Asia Cup 2018 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh made 261 in 49.3 overs and then bowled out Sri Lanka for 131 runs in 35 overs.

Main scorers for Sri Lanka were Dilruwan Perera (29), Upul Tharanga (27) and Suranga Lakmal (20) while for Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mashrafe Mortaza claimed two wickets each.

The Man of the Match was wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who batted bravely to help Bangladesh setting a difficult target of 262.

He came at the crease after recalled Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga removed Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan for ducks in the very first over of the match.

Bangladesh’s start became more disastrous when opener Tamim Iqbal retired hurt at the total of just two runs on the board.

However, Mushfiqur played a fighting innings to take out his team from trouble and steered his team to 261, made off 49.3 overs.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, during the process, completed his sixth ODI century and was the last man to be out after making 144 runs from 150 balls with eleven fours and four sixes.

This was the highest score he made so far in his 12-year ODI career of 188 matches.

Mushfiqur was ably supported by Mohammad Mithan, who contributed an aggressive 63 from 68 balls with five fours and two towering sixes. Both added 131 for the third wicket

Opener Tamim Iqbal, who retired hurt after just making two runs, came to bat again at fall of the ninth wicket and batted one-handedly to help Mushfiqur add 32 runs for the last wicket.

For Sri Lanka, Malinga captured four wickets for 23 runs in his first match in 13 months while off-break bowler Dhananjhaya de Silva took two for 38.

The second match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and Hong Kong in Group A on Sunday at the same venue.