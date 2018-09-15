Sat September 15, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

DUBAI: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2018 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Afghanistan is the third team in Group B while Pakistan, India and qualifier Hong Kong form group A. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four round. Then the top teams in the Super Four will qualify for the September 28 final.

Pakistan will play their first match, second of the tournament against Hong Kong in group A in Dubai on Sunday.

The Asia Cup is being considered by the teams as a key warmup event for next year´s ICC World Cup in England.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND), Tv umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

