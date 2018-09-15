Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
No money to run country: PM

No money to run country: PM
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Manmarziyan’ has not been cleared for release in Pakistan by the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), Chairman Danyal Gilani said.

The film that stars Amitabh Bachchan after a two-year-long sabbatical is a rom-com featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

It projects a young couple in love, where Rumi (Taapsee) and Vicky (played by Vicky) fall for each other and are pressurised by Rumi’s family to get married. Vicky however fails to convince his parents for the marriage. Just then a banker named Robbie (Abhishek) enters as suitor for Rumi.

Danyal Gilani, without commenting on the reason behind non-issuance of clearance shared that “[CBFC's] members unanimously considered [the film's] contents to be in violation of [the] censorship code."

After getting screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, Manmarziyaan saw the light of  day in India, USA and Australia yesterday.

Bollywood films to be banned earlier in Pakistan include Veere Di Wedding, Pari, Aiyaary, Padman and Raazi along with various others. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Ariana Grande pays tribute to rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller

Ariana Grande pays tribute to rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller
Sonam Kapoor almost got together with husband Ahuja's best friend

Sonam Kapoor almost got together with husband Ahuja's best friend

'Game of Thrones' back at Emmys for duel with 'Handmaid´s Tale'

'Game of Thrones' back at Emmys for duel with 'Handmaid´s Tale'
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Load More load more

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC