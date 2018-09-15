Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Manmarziyan’ has not been cleared for release in Pakistan by the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), Chairman Danyal Gilani said.



The film that stars Amitabh Bachchan after a two-year-long sabbatical is a rom-com featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

It projects a young couple in love, where Rumi (Taapsee) and Vicky (played by Vicky) fall for each other and are pressurised by Rumi’s family to get married. Vicky however fails to convince his parents for the marriage. Just then a banker named Robbie (Abhishek) enters as suitor for Rumi.

Danyal Gilani, without commenting on the reason behind non-issuance of clearance shared that “[CBFC's] members unanimously considered [the film's] contents to be in violation of [the] censorship code."

After getting screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, Manmarziyaan saw the light of day in India, USA and Australia yesterday.

Bollywood films to be banned earlier in Pakistan include Veere Di Wedding, Pari, Aiyaary, Padman and Raazi along with various others.