Sonam Kapoor almost got together with husband Ahuja's best friend

Bollywood’s power couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have charmed fans all around with their endearing romance, but turns out the duo’s love story had a twist before they unified as a couple.

Amidst a conversation in an Indian chat show, the 33-year-old bathing beauty revealed that before the two became a thing, Anand had tried to set her up with his best friend.

"There was a point where everyone was like, you need to be set up with...I'm not going to name him, he's very cute and very nice. He was amazing. It wasn't really that vibe with us but people were really hellbent on me meeting this guy," she stated.

She went on to talk about their relationship saying: "I had no idea that this boy was going to be there. Anand, lo and behold, has come with the guy. And I ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening. That was the first time I saw him and had a conversation with him. Anand was trying really hard because he loves his friend and while he was trying so hard, he and I ended up speaking a lot."