September 15, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

An international TV channel broadcasted a weather man in a rare act of dramatization while he reports about a hurricane.

Regarding the video, a social media user on Twitter wrote:

“So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence.”

The weather man in the video is shown struggling hard to maintain balance during Hurricane Florence. 

However, two young men are seen walking past in a very casual manner behind the man. This just goes to show the level of exaggeration TV channels project while reporting facts. 

