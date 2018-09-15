WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An international TV channel broadcasted a weather man in a rare act of dramatization while he reports about a hurricane.
Regarding the video, a social media user on Twitter wrote:
“So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence.”
The weather man in the video is shown struggling hard to maintain balance during Hurricane Florence.
However, two young men are seen walking past in a very casual manner behind the man. This just goes to show the level of exaggeration TV channels project while reporting facts.
