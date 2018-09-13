Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act

Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act
Govt dismisses reports about revising tax rate for salaried class

Govt dismisses reports about revising tax rate for salaried class
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt dismisses reports about revising tax rate for salaried class

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has rejected media reports about its plan to revise tax rate for salaried persons and increase in gas and electricity tariff.

Briefing media on decisions of today’s federal cabinet meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “All the media reports about revising tax rate for salaried class and increase in gas and electricity prices are baseless.”

He said it is the philosophy of the PTI government not to add burden on salaried class and farmers.

Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet decided to abolish the Ministry for Capital Administration and Development Division. He said Capital Development Authority will work under the Ministry of Interior.

The Minister said the drive against encroachments in Islamabad will continue. He said the government has so far recovered state land worth Rs 7.5 billion from illegal occupants, Radio Pakistan reported.

Giving detail of expenses and income of the ongoing Metro Bus projects, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government had to pay a total of Rs 8 billion subsidy annually on the Metro Bus services being run in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

He said Rs 4.2 billion subsidy is being provided on Lahore Metro Bus and two billion rupees each on Rawalpindi and Multan Metro Bus services.

“In a country where people are crying for clean drinking water and health and education facilities, we are paying Rs 8 billion subsidy just to run three metro bus projects. Therefore, the cabinet has decided to hold audit of these projects,” the minister stated.

He said Punjab government will decide whether to continue this heavy subsidy on Metro trains or not.

The Minister said on completion, Rs 3.5 billion subsidy will have to be provided on Orange Line Metro Train Lahore.

He, however, said Peshawar Metro Bus project will be completed at a cost of Rs 67 billion, and the government will not have to provide any subsidy on it. He said the buses have been purchased instead of hired on rent.

Chaudhry said Rs 2.3 billion were spent by the Prime Minister Office, Rs 2.9 billion by Punjab Chief Minister Office, and Rs 1.4 billion were spent by Punjab Governor House during the last five years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Saudi, Iranian envoys call on Nawaz, condole demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

Saudi, Iranian envoys call on Nawaz, condole demise of Kulsoom Nawaz
Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation

PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?