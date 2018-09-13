Pakistani student wins Italian award for improving LTE, 5G wireless systems

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani PhD student has won distinction for improving LTE and 5 G Wireless Systems and would receive award along with a prize money of US $ 5000 in Bologna, Italy on October 2.

Qurat-ul-Ain Nadeem, studying at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), has won prestigious Marconi Society Paul Baran Young Scholar Award for her work in transmission technology.

Her research in Full-Dimension (FD) massive multiple input multiple output (MIMO) is far superior to existing wireless communication systems and is capable of more than doubling average throughput of the Long Term Evolution (LTE) systems.

Marconi Society was established in 1974 by Guglielmo Marconi''s daughter in a bid to promote advancement in telecommunications and the internet.

The Young Scholars Award along with Marconi prize are presented to scholars with significant achievements.

Qurat has been working on her PhD at KAUST''s Computer, Electrical and Mathematical Science and Engineering division under supervision of Professor Mohamed-Slim Alouini.

According to him, Qurat's work establishes a proper link between the industry''s vision for FD-MIMO and the theoretical study of 3-D beam forming.

Qurat's research focus has been on 3D channel modeling and theoretical aspects of the antenna array in depth as compared to the previous researches which worked on standardization of FD-MIMO technology in the 3GPP.

She did her masters from KAUST as well after pursuing electrical engineering at Lahore University of ManagementSciences (LUMS).

FD MIMO is one of the most significant technologies for 5th Generation cellular systems.

"I think this award will encourage more women in region to enter field of science and accomplish even greater things," Qurat said.