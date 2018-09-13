Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Pakistani actress Meera, who is always involved in one controversy or another over her inadvertent statements, has once again sent social media into frenzy after she said she decide when she is going to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

In a tweet uploaded on Wednesday, Meera stated that she was once asked by a Los Angeles Times reporter when is she planning to work with Shah Rukh Khan if she is such a big superstar. To which the actress replied, “No, price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself. I own myself and I will determine when I want to act with him.”

Lately, the actress is requesting her fans to support her journey to Hollywood, “To all my loyal fans, I would like to broaden my acting horizon and kindly request you to encourage and tweet to Universal Pictures to please consider me in their upcoming film projects.”



Meera had previously ventured in Bollywood with film 'Nazar' opposite Ashmit Patel.