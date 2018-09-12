Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

It's important for overseas Pakistanis to take part in by-polls: Ali Jehangir Siddiqui

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui has asked overseas Pakistani to register for the electoral process of the upcoming by-polls to be held on October 14.

Urging the Pakistani diaspora living abroad to exercise their right to franchise, he said, “It is important for overseas Pakistanis to take part in the by-polls."

“Head to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) website and register there,” he added.

The online registration for overseas Pakistanis that started on first of September will continue till the 15th.

By-polls will be held on 11 National Assembly and 26 provincial assembly seats on October 14.

The ECP has launched a website for i-voting, through which overseas Pakistanis can cast their vote online. 

