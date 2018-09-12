Former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

ISLAMABAD: The government has released former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar on parole to attend the funeral of Pakistan's former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.



Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Tuesday at a hospital in London after a prolonged illness. She was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, barely a month after Nawaz Sharif was removed from office by the Supreme Court.



She was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017, placed on life support last night after her health deteriorated.

Earlier, talking to media outlet, the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said: "We have just received a request from the family, and, God willing, we will be granting parole.” He added that the government had no objection to his being given parole, instead he assured that Nawaz’s plea will be legally processed.

The funeral prayers of Pakistan's former first lady will be offered at the Regent’s Park mosque in central London. The arrangements to bring back her body will be made after a death certificate is issued and it would take two to three days, at least.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif will leave for the United Kingdom on the next available flight to bring back the body of his sister-in-law.

The political career of the former first lady remains far from any controversy, unlike embroilment of her family members in different cases.

It is pertinent to note that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Safdar, were convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference case on July 6. Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to ten years in prison, while Maryam was imprisoned for seven years.

The new federal cabinet also placed their names on the Exit Control List on August 21. The Lahore High Court has also denied their plea to set their convictions aside.