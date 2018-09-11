Bilawal Bhutto expresses grief, sorrow over sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who breathed her last in a London hospital today after protracted illness.



In his condolence message on Tuesday, the PPP chairman termed Begum Kulsoom Nawaz as a brave woman who fought for democracy during Musharraf's regime.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered condolence and expressed sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.