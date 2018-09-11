Tue September 11, 2018
Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Swara Bhaskar slams filmmaker for shaming rape victim

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar has landed in hot waters once again after she slammed an Indian politician for his contentious statement on rape survivors.

The Veere Di Wedding starlet had taken to Twitter to express her displeasure at the statement issued by Kerala MLA, PC George on the nun who accused a Bishop of raping her.

“No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn't she complain the first time?” the MLA had stated.

The 30-year-old actor had replied to his statement saying: “Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating!”

Giving his two cents in the fiasco, director Vivek Agnihotri had also tweeted saying: “Where is the placard – #MeTooProstituteNun.”

The remarks by the filmmaker were also caught by Swara who called him out on his insensitive statement. “Vivek. Just want to point out that you are using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don’t like. In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain - otherwise unhinged with hate- think about how low that is.”

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starlet did not stop there and went on to report the director to the Twitter authorities under the banner of abusive content.

Swara won the day after the social media giant acknowledged her complaint and locked Vivek’s account after which she went on to remind online users to not remain silent against abuse.

“Thank you #SayNoToBullying Girls (and boys and everyone) DO NOT allow cyber bullies and haters to shame you or humiliate you on public platforms! Resist, challenge and call out bullies and misogynists. Thank you @TwitterIndia @Twitter @TwitterSupport. You just made the virtual public sphere a little bit better,” she stated.


