Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI govt voicing our enemies on CPEC: Shehbaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Sports

AFP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cook joins select 'first and last Test hundred' club

LONDON: Alastair Cook became just the fifth player and first Englishman to score a hundred in both his first and last Tests when he made 147 against India at the Oval on Monday.

The 33-year-old opener, England´s all-time leading Test run-scorer, reached his hundred in an unusual fashion when an overthrow from Jasprit Bumrah that went to the boundary gave him a five after he had already completed a single on the fourth day of the fifth Test.

Together with Joe Root, his successor as England captain, Cook shared a third wicket stand of 259.

But a ball after Root was dismissed for 125, Cook was caught behind off part-time spinner Hanuma Vihari to leave England strongly placed at 321 for four in their second innings -- a lead of 361.

Cook batted for nearly six-and-a-half hours, facing 286 balls and hitting 14 fours.

The Essex left-haned opener, who is retiring from international cricket after this match, was the first batsman since India´s Mohammad Azharuddin in 2000 to score hundreds in both their first and last Test matches.

Below AFP Sport lists all the batsmen to have achieved the feat.

Hundreds in first and last Tests:

Reggie Duff (Australia)

Test debut: Australia v England, Melbourne 1902: 32 and 104

Last Test: England v Australia, The Oval 1905: 146 and DNB

Bill Ponsford (Australia)

Test debut: Australia v England, Sydney 1924: 110 and 27

Last Test: England v Australia, The Oval 1934: 266 and 22

Greg Chappell (Australia)

Test debut: Australia v England, Perth 1970: 108 and DNB

Last Test: Australia v Pakistan, Sydney 1984: 182 and DNB

Mohammad Azharuddin (India)

Test debut: India v England, Calcutta 1984/85: 110 and DNB

Last Test: India v South Africa, Bangalore 2000: 9 and 102

Alastair Cook (England)

Test debut: India v England, Nagpur 2006: 60 and 104 no

Last Test: England v India, The Oval 2018: 71 and 147

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Peshawar Zalmi embark on London tour

Peshawar Zalmi embark on London tour
Private sector urged to help promote sports

Private sector urged to help promote sports

Alastair Cook scores century in his final Test

Alastair Cook scores century in his final Test
Pak cricket team to donate Rs 3.2 million to PM dam fund

Pak cricket team to donate Rs 3.2 million to PM dam fund
Load More load more

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book