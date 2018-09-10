Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Pakistan’s eminent film star Meera has at various points in the past articulated her dislike for the much acclaimed Mahira Khan. But it appears now that the former has finally deemed the latter worthy of her praise.

With the 33-year-old 'Raees' starlet making headlines continuously for her philanthropic work for Afghan refugees with UNHCR, she has garnered immense support from all around and has now also gained approval from someone who isn’t her biggest fan.

Meera had taken to Twitter on Sunday stating: “One of the women I admire Angelina Jolie said that when one has fame,one also has a responsibility to give back to society otherwise that fame is considered vulgar. I applaud #MahiraKhan and #AaminaSheikh for their initiatives working with Afghan cntd .”

She went on to laud the actors for working with the Afghans taking refuge in the country as well as stressing on the issue of girls’ education.

The Twitter thread marked the first time, the Humsafar actor was lauded by her as she had previously expressed her negative views about the actor saying: “There are better actors so please stop promoting Mahira. It is unfair to other stars in the film industry.”

In spite of the negative remarks, Mahira has remained silent on the issue. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression
Sahir Ali Bagga triggers controversy, says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Sahir Ali Bagga triggers controversy, says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Load More load more

Spotlight

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

My son goes around girls telling them 'I love you' just like Salman: Shah Rukh Khan

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book