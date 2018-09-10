Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Pakistan’s eminent film star Meera has at various points in the past articulated her dislike for the much acclaimed Mahira Khan. But it appears now that the former has finally deemed the latter worthy of her praise.

With the 33-year-old 'Raees' starlet making headlines continuously for her philanthropic work for Afghan refugees with UNHCR, she has garnered immense support from all around and has now also gained approval from someone who isn’t her biggest fan.

Meera had taken to Twitter on Sunday stating: “One of the women I admire Angelina Jolie said that when one has fame,one also has a responsibility to give back to society otherwise that fame is considered vulgar. I applaud #MahiraKhan and #AaminaSheikh for their initiatives working with Afghan cntd .”

She went on to laud the actors for working with the Afghans taking refuge in the country as well as stressing on the issue of girls’ education.

The Twitter thread marked the first time, the Humsafar actor was lauded by her as she had previously expressed her negative views about the actor saying: “There are better actors so please stop promoting Mahira. It is unfair to other stars in the film industry.”

In spite of the negative remarks, Mahira has remained silent on the issue.