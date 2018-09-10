Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Change in the air

Abundance and scarcity

Dam donations

Us vs us

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

PTI has edge over PML-N's Rishad Khan in PK-23

Sports

AFP
September 10, 2018

US Open: 10 top quotes

NEW YORK: Ten top quotes from the 2018 US Open which ended on Sunday:

"You´re a thief. You´re attacking my character. You will never, ever be on another court of mine. You are the liar."

- Serena Williams to umpire Carlos Ramos in the women´s final against Naomi Osaka

"I´m not really a social person like that. Maybe I´ll play video games."

- Osaka on plans to celebrate her title

"How do you know I´m not into bad stuff?"

- Osaka jokes with reporters over her innocent demeanour

"To the support of the loved ones, my kids, my wife, my small team of people that has been there with me through difficult times as well."

- Novak Djokovic after his third US Open title and 14th Slam

"I hate to retire but that was not a tennis match at the end. It was just one player playing, the other one staying on the other side of the court."

- Rafael Nadal after retiring with a right knee injury in his semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro

"I was getting a monkey off my back. Felt like King Kong was on my back there for a while."

- Jack Sock on winning his first singles match since May

"I just tried to cool down between games, used ice. I´m just thinking I´m on the beach, I have a margarita in hand, life is good."

- Caroline Wozniacki on the heat problems after seeing off Samantha Stosur on a sweltering Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I had heat stroke. I was not going to die on the court, tennis is not for that."

- Argentina´s Leonardo Mayer after quitting his first round match.

"It was two against one last time. This time, it should be more fair."

- Venus Williams on meeting Serena in the final of the Australian Open in 2017 when her sister was pregnant with daughter Olympia.

"I´ve never seen Roger sweat so much."

- John Isner on the humidity even affecting Roger Federer at the US Open

