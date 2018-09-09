Arif Alvi takes oath as 13th President of Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday took oath as 13th President of Pakistan. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, administered the oath to him.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Natoinal Assembly Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, governors, provincial chief ministers, army chief and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Saudi Information Minister Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad were also present on the occasion.
Dr. Arif Alvi is a politician, dentist and a parliamentarian. He is a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was the Secretary-General of the party from 2006 till 2013. Dr. Arif Alvi had previously contested the 1997 general elections as a provincial assembly candidate from DHA area and then later again in the 2002 general elections as a National Assembly candidate. In 2013 he was elected as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-250 Karachi.
Dr Arif Alvi is happily married with his wife Samina Alvi and they have four children, all married and settled with their families. Dr Alvi enjoys his grandchildren tremendously and considers them as one of greatest joys and pleasures of his life. He used to play squash, cricket, hockey etc in his younger days and now enjoys casual games as well as watching them.
Education
Politics
Professional life
Indian roots
ISLAMABAD: Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday took oath as 13th President of Pakistan. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, administered the oath to him.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Natoinal Assembly Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, governors, provincial chief ministers, army chief and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Saudi Information Minister Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad were also present on the occasion.
Dr. Arif Alvi is a politician, dentist and a parliamentarian. He is a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was the Secretary-General of the party from 2006 till 2013. Dr. Arif Alvi had previously contested the 1997 general elections as a provincial assembly candidate from DHA area and then later again in the 2002 general elections as a National Assembly candidate. In 2013 he was elected as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-250 Karachi.
Dr Arif Alvi is happily married with his wife Samina Alvi and they have four children, all married and settled with their families. Dr Alvi enjoys his grandchildren tremendously and considers them as one of greatest joys and pleasures of his life. He used to play squash, cricket, hockey etc in his younger days and now enjoys casual games as well as watching them.
Education
Politics
Professional life
Indian roots
Comments