Cricket captain Sarfraz all praises for Pakistan’s revived cinema

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed has praised the efforts of the new talented and skilled group of filmmakers due to which Pakistan film industry has recently seen the revival.

In a tweet, Sarfraz lauded them and said: “Our film industry is on right track. Well done Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Fahad Mustafa, Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Maya Ali, Mehwish Hayat, extremely proud of you guys. Pakistan Zindabad. HarSansMeinBoloPakistan.



Responding to Sarfraz’s tweet, Fahad Mustafa tweeted on behalf of his colleagues. He thanked the cricket team captain and wished him and his players the best for Asia Cup.