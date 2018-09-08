More than half of the refugees are children: Mahira Khan

PESHAWAR: Mahira Khan, after delivering stellar performances in innumerable hits in the entertainment industry, has now initiated philanthropic work with her recent visit to an Afghan refugee camp located in Karachi.

The 'Raees' actress has partnered with United Nations Human Rights Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) as she is currently in Peshawar along with organisation’s Chief Filippo Grandi and UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock, as part of their three-day visit to the country.

Talking to the media, Mahira Khan stated that she feels happy to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the first time and meeting with Afghan refugees.

She further said that an overwhelming majority of Afghan refugees are children who she aims to educate and provide assistance to.

“My work with the UNHCR has just begun,” she shared at a UNHCR event.

“If this imperative issue is being highlighted better, if people are being much more aware if I’m present, then I’d love to contribute,” said Mahira.

“More than half of the refugees are children. This is a huge thing because children are our future,” she added.

“If we come together and try to collectively try to help the situation, however, and whatever little way we can, we are only making the future of this world better.” Mahira concluded by saying, “I’m very honoured to be a part of this cause.”

Grandi thanked Pakistan for hosting a large population of refugees for a very long time. He also stated that Afghan refugees in Pakistan need facilitation in education, health and other sectors.

He said that PM Imran has taken notice of Afghan refugee issue and has vowed to resolve it by solving their problems.