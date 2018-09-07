Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Finance Minister chairs NEC meeting, reviews progress of FATF action plan

Finance Minister chairs NEC meeting, reviews progress of FATF action plan

Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Gen. Bajwa thanks guests for gracing ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ ceremony at GHQ

Gen. Bajwa thanks guests for gracing ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ ceremony at GHQ
Jemima terms Atif Mian’s withdrawal ‘indefensible and disappointing’

Jemima terms Atif Mian’s withdrawal ‘indefensible and disappointing’
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Sports

AFP
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

England´s Cook out for 71 in final Test against India

LONDON: Alastair Cook was dismissed for 71 in his final international match on Friday, with a capacity crowd at the Oval rising to their feet to salute England´s record Test runscorer.

Cook -- who is likely to have one more chance to bat in the second innings of the fifth Test against India -- played on shortly after tea, ending his bid for a 33rd Test hundred.

The opener walked out to bat at the start of play through a guard of honour from the tourists and was given a sustained standing ovation from the crowd as he made his way to the wicket.

On a sun-drenched late summer morning in London the former England skipper, playing in his 161st and final Test, put on 60 for the first wicket with Keaton Jennings before his partner was dismissed.

Cook, 33, who has struggled for runs this year, was dropped in the gully by Ajinkya Rahane off Ishant Sharma soon after the lunch break when on 37.

He reached his half-century with two runs down the ground, which again brought the crowd to their feet.

But with Cook looking set, Jasprit Bumrah induced an inside edge and the ball ricocheted onto the batsman´s stumps.

The Essex opener, with a previous highest score of 29 in the series, scored his 71 runs from 190 balls, with eight boundaries.

Cook scored a hundred on his Test debut, against India at Nagpur in 2006, and Virat Kohli, the current India captain, said at the toss: "We have seen too much of him sometimes.

"He has been a great player for England. What he has done as an opener has been outstanding and he will go down as one of the greatest openers to have played the game."

England have already won the five-match series after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

What would be the nationality of Shoaib-Sania’s expected baby?

What would be the nationality of Shoaib-Sania’s expected baby?

Cook hits fifty in final Test as England start solidly against India

Cook hits fifty in final Test as England start solidly against India
Cook unbeaten as England make steady start to India finale

Cook unbeaten as England make steady start to India finale
Cook straight into action as England bat against India in farewell Test

Cook straight into action as England bat against India in farewell Test
Load More load more

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

England´s Cook out for 71 in final Test against India

England´s Cook out for 71 in final Test against India
More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories

More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use