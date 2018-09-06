Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Meera, often known for her controversial statements over various matters, has spoken in defence of TV show host Ali Saleem, famously known as Begum Nawazish Ali, after he was arrested for possessing alcohol.

The ‘Kasak’ starlet on Wednesday has stated that Ali Saleem is innocent. Meera, along with some other actors, was present with Ali when officers disguised as civilians raided the bungalow in Karachi.

Talking to a local newspaper, Meera said, “Ali Saleem is an innocent man. I believe he wasn’t involved in any illegal activity.”

Meera claims that they were all rather shooting for a film.

“The set was ready and our shooting was cancelled after the incident. We have no idea where Ali is right now. Since it was a film set, there are certain props required as per the script. However, during his arrest, there wasn’t a single item that was deemed objectionable.”

She added, “I’m still surprised why Ali has been arrested,” Meera continued. “I would like to request the government to release him and arrest the actual criminals, not artists. We are innocent and hardworking.”

On the othe other hand, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Umar Shahid maintained that the police’s raid came after they received information regarding abduction of a child in city's Clifton area.

Subsequently, several people were arrested, including Ali Saleem who was also found possessing liquor at the bungalow.

The police have registered a case of drugs against the suspects. The bungalow is reportedly used as a guest house.