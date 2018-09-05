Momina Mustehsan pens down her anti-bullying message after Anum Tanoli’s suicide

Hailed from Coke Studio, Momina Mustehsan posts her open letter to model Anam following her tragic passing that shocked everyone in the country and triggered a debate on mental health and cyber bullying.

Several celebrities in the past have advocated the importance of mental health and have urged people to be kind to others for goodwill to prevail in society.

Momina took it to twitter when she posted her monochromic picture when she was going through severe turmoil a few days back.

“It happens to the best of us. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and we all hit points in our lives sometimes when all seems to be falling out of our control,” read her post.

While she addressed Tanoli in the latter part, “Dear Anam, I’m sorry you had to give up. I’m sorry I didn’t understand the intensity of how much you were hurting. I know you were trying your best to be positive and you were a champ. I was super proud of how far you had come in the 9 years I had known you and the person you had grown to become. I swear you had the strength to keep fighting back, staying strong, and standing tall.”

"For the trolls: Let people be. Give them the right to be human sometimes. Give them the liberty to make those occasional mistakes. Because without that, no one can ever learn or grow. Reflect and focus your energies on fixing and working on yourself more than scrutinising, judging and putting others down”, the singer asserted.

Momina summed up all by saying, "Let’s please all shun bullying and hate speech. When you see it happening to someone, please stand up for them and make it stop. Build each other up, don’t be a bystander watching someone being tormented."

Tanoli passed away in a suicide attempt reportedly after a tough battle of depression and cyber bullying.