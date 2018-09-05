Wed September 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Hrithik unveils his role as mathematician in ‘Super 30’

First look of 'Super 30', starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, received praise from the film world in which Hrithik looks surprisingly convincing as Anand Kumar in ‘Super 30’ poster.

With relevance to the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan released the posters of his upcoming film 'Super 30'. 

The ‘Guzarish’ star took to his social media handles and shared three posters, one introducing his character of Anand Kumar, the mathematician who trains underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams, the other one has him surrounded by his students and the last one shows the students ready for some sort of a battle which adds up to the atmosphere of curiosity.

"I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny," shared Anand Kumar while talking to a news agency in India.

'Super 30' is mainly shot at locations like Varanasi and Rajasthan.

 Directed by Vikas Bhai, the film is slated to release on January 25 of the next year!

