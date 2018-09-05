Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

After facing host of controversies shortly after assuming power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is once again caught in the eye of the storm.

The latest controversy to hit the Imran Khan led government revolves around induction of Atif R Mian, an ace economist , into the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

The appointment was part of Khan's efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis but a large number of people have opposed his decision on the basis of religious beliefs of Atif R Mian, a member of a minority community.

While Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has received accolades from a segment of society for defending the government's decision and advocating the rights of religious minorities, a large number of people including PTI workers have rejected the appointment calling on the government to withdraw its decision.

Mr Chaudhry was of the view that Pakistan belongs as much  to minorities  as it does  to the majority.

He went on to declare those opposing the appointment as extremists and said no one should have any objection over the government's decision.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's decision has stirred a debate on the social media about the rights of non-Muslims.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Ameer Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi has also warned the government against appointment of Atif R. Mian, although he has not announced any protest so far.

Some opposition lawmakers on Tuesday signed a Calling Attention Notice in the Senate seeking explanation over the inclusion of Atif Mian as member of the EAC.

As the debate over the issue rages , political analysts are questioning whether the government would be able to stand ground.

They also fear the religious parties can mount a protest march on the capital .

Although the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the major opposition parties in lower and upper houses of the Parliament, seem to have decided not to adopt a tough stance over the issue, it is evident from the reactions pouring in on social media that the government is faced with a serious dilemma.

The criticism and attacks targeting the government are quite different from the ones that came its way over the issue of helicopter and austerity measures .

The most significant question right now is whether the government would stick to its decision or succumb to the pressure?

 It is the moment of truth for Imran Khan.

