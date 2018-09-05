Tue September 04, 2018
PTI's Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

US to lead Security Council talks on Iran in late September: Haley

Babar Awan resigns as PM's Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

World

REUTERS
September 5, 2018

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

NEW YORK: Facebook Inc´s Instagram is working on building a new standalone shopping app, from which users can browse through goods and buy them directly, the Verge reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

It was not clear when the app would be launched, the report said.

Instagram believes it is well positioned to make a major expansion into e-commerce, the report said, citing sources.

