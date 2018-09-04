Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Hailing from Indian cinema, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor turned 66 today. The veteran actor belongs to the first family of Bollywood, received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in father Raj Kapoor’s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker.



Rishi Kapoor, the actor, director and producer known for his works in Hindi cinema, was born 4 September 1952.

Kapoor’s first lead role as an adult was opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 film Bobby, which got him the Filmfare Best Actor award in previous times.

Rishi Kapoor tied knot with 15 time co-star Neetu Singh who shared a birthday wish for Rishi Kapoor . “His love n devotion for his mother and God is unimaginable!!! He will have his mother n gods blessings always Happy Birthday!”, wrote Neetu in a post accompanied by a memorable picture of his mother .



The actor has been part of the industry for over four decades and is admired for films like ‘Mera Naam’, “Khel Khel mein”, “Joker”, “Bobby” and many more.

Rishi is known more of an entertainer, and one who vocal about his opinion on current affairs and issues, on social media. But there’s another aspect of his social media presence that keeps fans overwhelmed.