Three accused in Sharjeel Memon alcohol case released on bail

KARACHI: The three accused arrested in alcohol bottles case, recovered from the hospital room of former Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, have been released on bail.



Muhammad Jam, Shakaruddin and Mushtaq Ali were arrested from Clifton Hospital on Saturday and a case was lodged in Boat Basin Police Station.

The three accused nominated in the case received bail against Rs10,000 each surety bonds.

Meanwhile, the court has issued orders to produce Sharjeel Inam Memon. He will be presented before the court on September 15.

On the other hand, medical tests have established that no trace of alcohol was found in the blood sample of PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon.

Memon’s blood samples were sent to two hospitals to determine whether Memon was drunk or not after two bottles of alleged liquor were found in his room during treatment.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar made a surprise visit to Memon’s room at Ziauddin Hospital on Saturday and found bottles allegedly containing alcohol.