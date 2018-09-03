Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Rising to fame with the globally-famed anthem ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’, singer-turned-televangelist Junaid Jamshed is being remembered by fans world-over on his 54th birthday.



Born in Karachi on 3rd September, 1964, Junaid Jamshed briefly worked as civilian contractor and engineer for the Pakistan Air Force before turning to music as a career option.

He gained immense popularity along with his band ‘Vital Signs’ during the 80s, with their claim-to-fame songs like 'Aitebaar', 'Hum Tum', ‘Dil Ki Baat’ and various others.

After reigning the pop music industry for almost 15 years, Junaid Jamshed due to a change of heart bid farewell to his musical stint in order to servet he humanity by enlightening it with spiritual/religious guidance.

During his life, he also established a clothing brand with the name “J.”

In a tragic incident, however, Junaid lost his life when the plane (PK-661) he was travelling on to Islamabad from Chitral crashed in Havelian.