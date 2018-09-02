Medical entry test rescheduled for Sept 23 due to Muharram

LAHORE: The medical entry test has been rescheduled from Sept 16 to 23 due to engagement of police and the administration in Muharram security arrangements.

A decision was taken in this regard at a meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani at Civil Secretariat on Sunday.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for entry test for admission to medical and dental colleges of Punjab, under the auspices of the University of Health Sciences Lahore.

Addressing the meeting through video-link, the chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to ensure best arrangements for the test takers.

He said that besides provision of foolproof security, arrangements such as drinking water, waiting area for parents of the students be completed well before time.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram told the meeting that entry test would be conducted in 13 cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hassan Abdal and Rahimyar Khan at the same time.

He said that more than 70,000 candidates are expected to appear in the test, which would start at 10am and conclude at12:30pm.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments, commissioner Lahore Division, DIG Operations Lahore and deputy commissioner Lahore.