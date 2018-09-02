Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

World

AFP
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Turkey calls US 'wild wolves', vows to abandon dollar in trade

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed Ankara would pursue non-dollar transactions in trade with Russia and other countries, accusing the US of behaving like "wild wolves."

Both Turkey and Russia are reeling from punitive economic measures imposed by Washington.

"America behaves like wild wolves. Don´t believe them," Erdogan told a business forum during a visit to Kyrgyzstan, in comments translated into Kyrgyz.

He said his country was in negotiations with Russia over non-dollar trade.

"Using the dollar only damages us. We will not give up. We will be victorious," Erdogan told the meeting, attended by Kyrgyz and Turkish businessmen as well as government officials.

Ties between NATO members Washington and Ankara hit a new low last month as US President Donald Trump announced steep new tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium in response to the detention of an American pastor in Turkey.

The Turkish lira shed a quarter of its value last month as the trade war with the US ratcheted up.

Russia meanwhile saw its ruble tumble to two-year lows in August after the US announced fresh sanctions in connection with a nerve agent poisoning incident in the British city of Salisbury.

Erdogan has also used the visit to ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan to demand the Central Asian country of six million people relinquish all ties to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric and educator Ankara accuses of fomenting a coup in 2016.

Speaking Sunday, Erdogan said Turkish businesses should invest in Kyrgyzstan but "may face barriers from FETO," the term Ankara uses to describe the network of people and institutions linked to Gulen.

The refusal of the United States to extradite 77-year-old Gulen to face trial in Turkey is one of several sore points that have plagued a once-strong bilateral relationship.

Gulen, whose Hizmet movement has led to the creation of schools in dozens of countries including Kyrgyzstan has always denied any links to the 2016 coup attempt.

Since July 2016, over 55,000 people have been arrested over coup links in Turkey, while more than 140,000 public sector employees have been sacked or suspended.

tol-cr/as/wdb

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Kathmandu airport scare after plane skids off runway

Kathmandu airport scare after plane skids off runway
Shaheen Air flight brings back 216 stranded pilgrims from Saudi Arabia

Shaheen Air flight brings back 216 stranded pilgrims from Saudi Arabia
Life upended for those left off Indian citizenship list

Life upended for those left off Indian citizenship list
Obama, Meghan McCain rebuke absent Trump in tribute to fallen senator

Obama, Meghan McCain rebuke absent Trump in tribute to fallen senator
Load More load more

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!