Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife
Remember the missing
Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

'US stoppage of CSF a sop to India'

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician  Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday said US decision to cancel 300 $million  in aid to Pakistan could undermine Secretary of State Mike Pompeop's visit to Islamabad.

Reacting to Pentagon's decision, Hussain said in a Twitter post, Hussain   called it an attempt to placate India as part of Pompeo's efforts to solidify India-US front against China.

He also rejected the notion that the amount cancelled by the Pentagon was aid to Islamabad ,saying Coalition Support Fund (CSF) is the money  owed to Pakistan by the United States.

 On Sunday, The U.S. military said it has made a final decision to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been suspended over alleged failure to take decisive action against militants, in a new blow to deteriorating ties.

“Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 (million) was reprogrammed,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said on Monday, a referring  to President Trump's  policy announced in January.

Faulkner said the Pentagon aimed to spend the $300 million on “other urgent priorities” if approved by Congress. He said another $500 million in CSF was stripped by Congress from Pakistan earlier this year, to bring the total withheld to $800 million.

The disclosure came ahead of an expected visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the top U.S. military officer, General Joseph Dunford, to Islamabad

