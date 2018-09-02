'US stoppage of CSF a sop to India'

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday said US decision to cancel 300 $million in aid to Pakistan could undermine Secretary of State Mike Pompeop's visit to Islamabad.

Reacting to Pentagon's decision, Hussain said in a Twitter post, Hussain called it an attempt to placate India as part of Pompeo's efforts to solidify India-US front against China.

He also rejected the notion that the amount cancelled by the Pentagon was aid to Islamabad ,saying Coalition Support Fund (CSF) is the money owed to Pakistan by the United States.

On Sunday, The U.S. military said it has made a final decision to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been suspended over alleged failure to take decisive action against militants, in a new blow to deteriorating ties.



“Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 (million) was reprogrammed,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said on Monday, a referring to President Trump's policy announced in January.



Faulkner said the Pentagon aimed to spend the $300 million on “other urgent priorities” if approved by Congress. He said another $500 million in CSF was stripped by Congress from Pakistan earlier this year, to bring the total withheld to $800 million.

The disclosure came ahead of an expected visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the top U.S. military officer, General Joseph Dunford, to Islamabad