Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore

In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore
Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Elimination of corrupt practices in Punjab is biggest challenge: PM

Elimination of corrupt practices in Punjab is biggest challenge: PM
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

I´d do it again, says Mbappe after red card

Paris, France: Kylian Mbappe said he had no regrets after his sending-off in Paris Saint-Germain´s win at Nimes on Saturday, and claimed he would not hesitate to do the same thing again.

Having earlier scored, the 19-year-old striker was shown a straight red card in stoppage time at the end of PSG´s 4-2 victory after shoving over the Nimes midfielder Teji Savanier.

That foul was in retaliation after he had been scythed down by Savanier, and the Nimes player was also sent off for the foul.

"No, no, no," said Mbappe afterwards when asked if he wished he had not responded the way he did.

"If I had to do it again, I would and I would apologise to all the supporters and to everyone.

"I cannot tolerate that sort of gesture, it doesn´t belong on a football field. It wouldn´t be a problem if he intended to play the ball, but he made no attempt to play the ball, we all saw it.

"But it doesn´t matter, I´ll go and defend myself before the disciplinary committee."

Mbappe will now be automatically suspended for PSG´s next game, a home match against Saint-Etienne on September 14 that precedes a trip to Liverpool in the Champions League.

But the nature of the offence means he could face a lengthier ban from domestic action.

PSG had been 2-0 up at half-time through goals from Neymar and Angel di Maria, the latter direct from a corner, only for Nimes to pull themselves back level in the second half.

It was Mbappe´s 77th-minute goal that punctured the home side´s hopes, before Edinson Cavani secured the win late on to leave PSG with maximum points after four games of the Ligue 1 season.

Asked if he doubted that PSG would win all three points, Mbappe said: "No, we want to be a great team, and a great team must learn never to doubt itself, even in difficulty. We were in a lot of difficulty today but we come away with the victory."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Buttler´s fifty leaves India with tough run chase

Buttler´s fifty leaves India with tough run chase
Root falls as England reach 152-5 at tea on third day

Root falls as England reach 152-5 at tea on third day
Shami seals fine session for India as England´s batsmen struggle again

Shami seals fine session for India as England´s batsmen struggle again
Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Load More load more

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!