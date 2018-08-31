Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Newly-engaged power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted relishing their time together on a much-needed vacation in Mexico.
The two are enjoying their holidays before heading back to work reportedly.
A few pictures of Nick and Priyanka’s romantic getaway in Mexico emerged on social media recently, in which both the stars can be seen taking a stroll through the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas in the South American country.
Priyanka was seen sporting a white and blue dress; whereas Nick was clad in a sand coloured shirt and blue jeans.
The two got engaged to each other in a small, private gathering in Mumbai recently.
