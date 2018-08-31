Fri August 31, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's romantic getaway in Mexico

Newly-engaged power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas  were spotted relishing their time together on a much-needed vacation in Mexico.

The two are enjoying their holidays before heading back to work reportedly.

A few pictures of Nick and Priyanka’s romantic getaway in Mexico emerged on social media recently, in which both the stars can be seen taking a stroll through the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas in the South American country.

Priyanka was seen sporting a white and blue dress; whereas Nick was clad in a sand coloured shirt and blue jeans.


The two got engaged to each other in a small, private gathering in Mumbai recently. 

