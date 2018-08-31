Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

MUMBAI: Top Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s latest offering ‘Gold’ has debuted in the Saudi land on Thursday becoming the first Indian production to release in the Kingdom.



Sharing the news with his followers on Twitter, Akshay posted:

"The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today!"

Directed by Reema Kagti, ‘Gold’ chronicles the life of the India’s first Olympic gold medal post-independence. As a drunken Indian Hockey Team Manager, Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar, hopes for India to play hockey as a free country.



‘Gold’, that also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh along with various others, saw the light of day on Indian independence day i.e. August 15.