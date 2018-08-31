Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

LAHORE: PTI leader and Punjab Culture & Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, in a video message, has tendered an apology over his derogatory remarks he had passed against actress Nargis.



Tendering an apology, in his video message, Chohan said that during a cultural show in Lahore he was very aggressively asked to put an end to vulgarity in theatres, adding; "So while speaking with regard to that a word slipped my tongue about Nargis sahiba and a TV channel hyped it too much."

"I apologise to Nargis sahiba from the core of my heart. She is a very respectable person, a star of Pakistan film industry."

He also sought suggestions from the showbiz celebrities for the improvement of the industry.



Chohan, who has recently been made the provincial information minister, was filmed passing highly controversial remarks at a mixed gathering in Lahore.

The firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was discussing the ‘sad state of affairs’ in the film industry, however, his commentary took the worst turn when he started flaying Lollywood films, he deemed immoral.

While on a separate occasion, the minister lost his cool in a TV show on Wednesday and abused the crew and the anchor after he was grilled by the host over his previous remarks., inviting the wrath of social media.

Hitting back at Punjab's Information and Culture Minister for his derogatory remarks, the former film and stage actress Nargis said; "Mr Minister, every individual has respect." She warned the minister, saying; "Be careful next time or else every respectable person reserves the right to take a legal action."

"You possess responsible post. Choose your words rightly. Such words are not used for any woman sitting back at home," she added.

Reacting to the attitude displayed by Chohan, another PTI leader Aleem Khan had tendered an apology in a television show and condemned the comments passed by the lawmaker.

Khan explained that Chohan might have opted the attitude because he assumed the portfolio for the first time in his political career.