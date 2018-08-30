Thu August 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

KE likely to face legal action after minor's electrocution due to loose wire

KARACHI: Karachi Electric (KE) is to face legal action by the family of the eight-year-old boy electrocuted after being in contact with a loose wire.

As reported by Geo.tv, eight-year-old Umer from the Ahsanabad area in the metropolis had his arms amputated after a loose electric wire fell on him while he was playing out on the streets on the third day of Eid.

The intensity of the shock left the doctors no choice but to amputate his gravely burnt arms, it was reported.

Taking notice of the incident, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail ordered for the immediate submission of a report from officials of the company in reference to the occurrence.

Voicing grief and his sympathies to the family, spokesperson of the company stepped forth offering aid of all kinds to the victim and his family

