August 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Of late, Arpita Khan shared a photo on her official Instagram account in which Katrina and Salman’s mother could be seen warmly embracing each other. 

The photo went viral as soon as it was shared and fans started referring them as ‘saas-Bahu goals’ in their comments.

 Salman Khan's sister responded with a cute emoji as if she was all in approval of the comment. 

However, the photo was immediately deleted.

Earlier, Salman and Katrina’s first look from the film was shared by Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the film. 

The couple was seen twirling together in the still. The team has been sharing a lot of images from the sets too.

With this the Dabang starlet also shared snaps with his mother where he is found spending some quality time with her in Malta, where most of the ‘Bharat’ shooting is taking place.

Although, the picture was immediately taken off all social media platforms but quick screen shots were taken by Instagramers that created  confusion about why the picture was put up in the first place. 

The ‘Bharat’ starring duo never really opened up about their relationship publicly, however, they were found dating for a notable period of time. 

They exhibited a cordial relationship between each other even after they parted ways as they worked together in movies like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ which gave a prolific business to the makers.



