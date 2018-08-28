Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Indian filmmaker Nandita Das is soaring high following the success of her recently released film ‘Manto’ but what made the director pay homage to the writer ensnared in controversy?



Amidst an interview with Hindustan Times, the 48-year-old actor and director revealed that her film lauds sensitive men.

"I think a woman, in any field that is primarily male-dominated, invariably there are stereotypes. Women directors are expected to make a certain type of films. I have been asked often, why as a strong voice for women, I chose to make a film on a man and not a woman. But isn’t celebrating good sensitive men equally important? In today’s time, in our privileged class of people it’s difficult to confront sexism as it is very subtle," she stated.

Treading ahead, the filmmaker went into discourse about films focused on feminism saying: “I am concerned about the way a women is portrayed. Are they layered and representative of the diversity that exists in society? People ask how does it feels to be a woman director... I don’t know how it feels to be a male director! When you are directing, you aren’t aware of your gender, you are simply directing. But it is also a fact that you bring with you a female gaze that is based on your life experiences."

Defending the late writer who has often faced condemnation by the public, Das continued saying: “Those who are Mantoesque, live lives on their own terms. Manto penned very personal and intimate stories. He is someone who was misunderstood, even by fellow progressives. The film raises multiple questions. After 71 years of independence, have we really progressed? Have we really changed? The film is a mirror to our prejudices, fears, morality. Like Manto wrote, “My stories are a mirror to society. But if you don’t like what you see, then how is that my fault.”