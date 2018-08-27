Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Aleem Khan announces to donate salary as minister to SKMCH

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan, who sworn in as Minister for Local Government in the Punjab cabinet, has announced to donate his monthly salary to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH).

Aleem Khan earlier announced to step down from all of his business ventures before he swore in as provincial minister.

In a tweet, PTI leader said, “I will fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive and he will utilize government resources. As a minister I will be using my personal vehicle.”


