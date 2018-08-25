Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

A prominent name in the Indian film industry, Mahesh Bhatt is known to lend words of support to numerous actors including Pakistani stars. And this time, the filmmaker is nothing but praises for Pakistan’s shining star Humayun Saeed.

The 'Aashiqui' filmmaker turned to Twitter to sing praises for the 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani' (JPNA) actor after the second installment of his film went big at the box shortly after its release.

Responding to Saeed’s tweet full of gratitude over JPNA 2 becoming an instant hit, the 69-year-old Indian director lauded the 'Bin Roye' actor saying: “The rise and the rise and the RISE of Humayun Saeed.”

Flattered at the comment by the distinguished name in the Bollywood industry, Humayun replied saying: “Thank u Bhatt sb…Izzat aur shohrat sab allah ke hath main hai…lov u sir..:)”

The 'Raaz' director had previously expressed his support as well by flying across the border to Lahore, to attend the premier of the first installment of the film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani in 2015 upon the invitation by Saeed.