Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pompeo-Imran contact: Pakistan disputes US account of call

Pompeo-Imran contact: Pakistan disputes US account of call
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Opposition meets in Murree to pick joint presidential candidate

Opposition meets in Murree to pick joint presidential candidate
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses this year

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses this year
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

PTI announces to make state-run TV independent

PTI announces to make state-run TV independent

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

A prominent name in the Indian film industry, Mahesh Bhatt is known to lend words of support to numerous actors including Pakistani stars. And this time, the filmmaker is nothing but praises for Pakistan’s shining star Humayun Saeed.

The 'Aashiqui' filmmaker turned to Twitter to sing praises for the 'Jawani Phir Nahi Ani' (JPNA) actor after the second installment of his film went big at the box shortly after its release.

Responding to Saeed’s tweet full of gratitude over JPNA 2 becoming an instant hit, the 69-year-old Indian director lauded the 'Bin Roye' actor saying: “The rise and the rise and the RISE of Humayun Saeed.”

Flattered at the comment by the distinguished name in the Bollywood industry, Humayun replied saying: “Thank u Bhatt sb…Izzat aur shohrat sab allah ke hath main hai…lov u sir..:)”

The 'Raaz' director had previously expressed his support as well by flying across the border to Lahore, to attend the premier of the first installment of the film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani in 2015 upon the invitation by Saeed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

George Clooney tops the list of world's best-paid actors

George Clooney tops the list of world's best-paid actors
What happens next after Big Bang Theory announced final season!

What happens next after Big Bang Theory announced final season!
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Dakota Johnson faces reel demons in disturbing horror film “Suspiria”: trailer out!

Dakota Johnson faces reel demons in disturbing horror film “Suspiria”: trailer out!
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s