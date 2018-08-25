Asian Games 2018: Iran´s Moradi breaks 94kg weightlifting world record

JAKARTA: Sohrab Moradi of Iran broke weightlifting´s longest standing world record in the men´s 94kg class at the Asian Games on Saturday.



Moradi hoisted 189kg in the competition´s opening discipline to better the snatch record set at 188kg in 1999 by Greece´s Akakios Kakiasvilis.

Moradi now has a complete set of world records. He already owned the marks for the clean and jerk (233kg) and total weight (417kg) in the men´s light heavyweight division.