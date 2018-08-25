Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pompeo-Imran contact: Pakistan disputes US account of call

Pompeo-Imran contact: Pakistan disputes US account of call
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Presidential election: Opposition meets in Murree today to pick joint candidate

Presidential election: Opposition meets in Murree today to pick joint candidate
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Dilemma of a ‘strong opposition’

Dilemma of a ‘strong opposition’
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
'Son in law of Richmond' congratulated on becoming Pakistan premier

'Son in law of Richmond' congratulated on becoming Pakistan premier
PTI announces to make state-run TV independent

PTI announces to make state-run TV independent

World

AFP
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

At least 18 dead in China hotel fire

Beijing: A fire early Saturday at a hotel in China has left at least 18 people dead, according to an initial death toll given by state media.

The incident started during the night in the hotel in Harbin, capital of the northeastern Heilongjiang province, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"At 10:50 (0250 GMT) 18 people were already confirmed dead. The rescue operation is ongoing," the agency said in a report, citing information from local firefighters.

"An enquiry into the causes of the fire is underway," it added, without giving further details.

Hotel fires are common in China, where fire security regulations are routinely neglected.

In April, 18 people were killed and five more injured in a fire at a karaoke establishment in the country´s south.

In November, a fire left 19 people dead and eight injured at a boarding house in Beijing. And in May 2015, 38 people were found dead in a fire at a retirement home in central Henan province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Abuse scandals loom over pope´s landmark Ireland visit

Abuse scandals loom over pope´s landmark Ireland visit
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
US Senator John McCain halts cancer treatment

US Senator John McCain halts cancer treatment
NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s