Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

PMLN reluctant to hand over Punjab govt Twitter account to PTI govt

LAHORE: The  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which ruled the Punjab during the last five years  seems reluctant to hand over  Official Twitter account  to the new government.

The account @GovtOfPunjab which is verified by Twitter has over 2,26000 followers.

The account apparently amassed   the huge number of followers  because  it bore the username of Government of Punjab.  

After the July 25 election, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  emerged victorious in the  country's largest province and has since succeeded in installing its own chief minister.

But,  instead of handing over the account to the new government, the PMLN has renamed it from "Government of Punjab" to  "Punjab Government (2013-2018)" and changed its bio to  "This is an archive of Punjab government data from May 2013 to Jun 2018."

Although it still  retains @GovtOfPunjab handle, change of  its name and  bio show  the PMLN's  unwillingness to hand it over to  the new government.

Expressing reservations over the  PMLN's indifference to hand over the Twitter account, some PTI members have hinted at raising the issue withing the next few days .

They are of the view that the new government will have to  start a new account with zero followers if the PMLN takes  away the official account.

They say   since the account was used to update the followers about the activities of the Punjab government and it should be used for  the same purpose in the future too.

Shehbaz Sharif

Personal Twitter account of  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif also needs to be updated  as it is still being run with @CMShehbaz handle.





