Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

New controversy hits Pak-US ties
The desert of the real

The desert of the real
Reaching the grassroots

Reaching the grassroots
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties
Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers

Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers
Imran Khan arrives at FO for briefing

Imran Khan arrives at FO for briefing
Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

World

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tunisian youth creates unique online platform to unite female entrepreneurs

Founder of [email protected], Tunisian Hayfa Sdiri hopes to wake up to a gender-unbiased world, where women enjoy the same opportunities as men.

Promulgating a message of empowerment and encouraging young girls to partake in entrepreneurship, she runs an online forum that connects entrepreneurs, creators and funders with ideas and skills.

She believes in creating a space where women have the same rights as their male counterparts, which she has materialised in her platform. Living in a country, that although has equal rights for both the genders in its books of law, raises concerns over women who are bold, daring enough to challenge the predominant societal norms.

“I founded [email protected], a new kind of online platform for Tunisian youth who have entrepreneurial ideas, to network with like-minded people, donors and entrepreneurs. It provides e-learning courses in a variety of topics, from management and accounting to communications, to prepare young entrepreneurs. It matches donors with young entrepreneurs. We are building this non-profit initiative with only five people and virtually no capital. We found volunteers to donate their skills,” she shared describing her project.

She envisions of a world where gender equity is real.

“One day, I want to wake up to find gender equality is real. I will stay out late that night; I will wear whatever I want to, without worrying about being harassed. I will be free to live by myself if I wanted to; I will earn as much as a man.”

At just 19 years of age, Hayfa has done quite the unfathomable. She has become a global icon with a huge number of women-oriented platforms picking and sharing her story as source to inspire   others. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Nine-year-old boy dies after beating by Buddhist monk

Nine-year-old boy dies after beating by Buddhist monk
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
China to keep hitting back at U.S. over trade: finance minister

China to keep hitting back at U.S. over trade: finance minister
Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Trump declares emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Trump declares emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight