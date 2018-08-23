After Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung to launch Galaxy S10 early next year

With Samsung Galaxy Note 9 expected to be launched within the next couple of days, reports have started pouring in about the Samsung Galaxy S10 too.

According to reports Samsung plans to launch Galaxy S10 early next year.

It is being considered Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy phone in years.

People are very excited about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10.

The smartphone is expected to feature a new design that shrinks the bezels above and below the display to push Samsung closer to achieving the all-screen phone.

It’s also expected to be the first Samsung phone with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display.

That means instead of fumbling around on the back of the phone, you’ll be able to unlock it simply by placing your finger on the screen.