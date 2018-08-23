Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US to bring back Khalilzad as special Afghanistan envoy: sources

US to bring back Khalilzad as special Afghanistan envoy: sources
Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter
Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups

Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
Kuldip Nayar passes away

Kuldip Nayar passes away
ICJ to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February next year: report

ICJ to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February next year: report
New Karachi factory fire brought under control

New Karachi factory fire brought under control
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail

Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung to launch Galaxy S10 early next year

With Samsung Galaxy Note 9 expected to be launched within the next couple of days, reports have started pouring in about the Samsung Galaxy S10 too.

According to reports Samsung plans to launch Galaxy S10 early next year.

It is being considered Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy phone in years.

People are very excited about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10.

The smartphone is expected to feature a new design that shrinks the bezels above and below the display to push Samsung closer to achieving the all-screen phone.

It’s also expected to be the first Samsung phone with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display.

That means instead of fumbling around on the back of the phone, you’ll be able to unlock it simply by placing your finger on the screen.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Facebook suspends hundreds of apps over data concerns

Facebook suspends hundreds of apps over data concerns
Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation
WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

Facebook flags users who try to ´game´ fact-checking effort

Facebook flags users who try to ´game´ fact-checking effort
Load More load more

Spotlight

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight