Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervour in China

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal, fervour in China
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire

Karachi factory, Lahore’s Auqaf Dept. building catch fire
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sci-Tech

AFP
August 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation

WASHINGTON: Facebook and Twitter unveiled fresh crackdowns on misinformation campaigns from Russia and Iran as analysts warned of more efforts to manipulate public debate ahead of the November US elections.

Facebook announced late Tuesday it removed more than 650 pages, groups and accounts identified as "networks of accounts misleading people about what they were doing," chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

Separately, Twitter said it suspended 284 accounts "for engaging in coordinated manipulation," adding that "it appears many of these accounts originated from Iran."

Moscow repeated its denial of any effort to manipulate social media firms. There was no immediate comment from Tehran on the crackdown.

Both social networks said they were working with law enforcement and stepping up security.

The Facebook action was prompted by research from cybersecurity firm FireEye regarding a collection of "Liberty Front Press" pages on the social network and other online services.

FireEye described the efforts were online, social media-driven influence operations as a means of shaping political discourse."

The Iranian effort appeared to be "to promote Iranian political interests, including anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli, and pro-Palestinian themes," FireEye said.

"We have observed inauthentic social media personas, masquerading as American liberals supportive of US Senator Bernie Sanders, heavily promoting Quds Day, a holiday established by Iran in 1979."

Undeterred

Olga Polishchuk, a threat researcher with the cybersecurity firm LookingGlass, said she expected more of the same from Russia despite this week´s crackdowns.

Russia employs "an army of hackers" who are well-versed in American culture and are well-funded, Polishchuk said.

"These groups operate day and night," she said. "Their obfuscation techniques are very sophisticated."

Polishchuk said Russia´s hacker army is not likely to be deterred by the shutdowns or even indictments of Russians for computer hacking.

"They are so committed to pushing the country´s agenda," she said.

In Moscow, a government spokesman denied any manipulation campaign, telling journalists that "we don´t understand what the basis is" for the accusations.

The actions by Facebook and Twitter come days after Microsoft said it seized websites linked to Russian intelligence that sought to meddle in US political debate.

Senator Mark Warner said the latest revelations were "further evidence that foreign adversaries are actively using social media to divide Americans and undermine our democratic institutions."

Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University professor specializing in social media, also voiced fears of additional influence campaigns.

"I am deeply concerned about further abuse of these platforms," she said.

"I still do not think they have dedicated enough resources in this area."

Grygiel said she believes most social media companies failed to consider the potential for manipulation as they expanded.

"Their business models have been flawed from the beginning," she said. "They have not had enough infrastructure to deal with content moderation, and it is harmful to society and democracy."

Repeat effort by Facebook

For Facebook, it was the second time in less than a month that it acted against manipulation, following the shutdown in late July of 32 fake pages and accounts involved in an apparent coordinated effort to stoke hot-button issues ahead of November midterm US elections.

The social network giant said content from some of the pages shut down in the latest move was traced back to Iran, while others were tied to groups previously linked to Russian intelligence operations.

Zuckerberg cited two separate sets of campaigns, including one with ties to Iran´s state-owned media and another apparently linked to Russian military intelligence services.

The accounts, some on Facebook-owned Instagram, were presented as independent news or civil society groups but were actually working in coordinated efforts, the company said.

Content posted by accounts targeted Facebook users in Britain, Latin America, the Middle East and the US, according to head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

He said the posts were still being scrutinized and their goals were unclear at this point.

Among the accounts was one from "Quest 4 Truth" claiming to be an independent Iranian media organization. It was linked to Press TV, an English-language news network affiliated with Iranian state media, Gleicher said.

The first "Liberty Front Press" accounts found were at Facebook were created in 2013 and posted primarily political content focused on the Middle East along with Britain, Latin America and the US.

Facebook also removed a set of pages and accounts linked to sources the US government previously identified as Russian military services, according to Gleicher.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

Facebook flags users who try to ´game´ fact-checking effort

Facebook flags users who try to ´game´ fact-checking effort
Russian hackers went after conservative US groups: Microsoft

Russian hackers went after conservative US groups: Microsoft
Facebook moves to rate users on trustworthiness -report

Facebook moves to rate users on trustworthiness -report
Load More load more

Spotlight

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation

Facebook, Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight