Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Veteran Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who exhibits exemplary work ethics living his life on the motto of 'work is worship', has marked his spot as the first Bollywood actor to cross 20 million followers on Instagram and with this he adds up another feather to his cap.



The 'Gold' star paid deepest gratitudes to his fans by sharing his photograph on Instagram accompanied with an over-whelming thank you post:

“Here’s another #Gold from the good people at @Instagram. Glad to share, the first Bollywood Actor (male) to cross the 20 million followers milestone is yours truly! Thank you all once again for the love. Sending lots of love and prayers your way," read his instagram post.



Kumar is still occupied with shoots lined up for releases in the upcoming year however just in recent times he mustered a lot of praises for his sports drama, 'Gold' that made a business of 100 crores at the box office as he lived up to his legacy with yet another hit.