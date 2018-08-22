Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour today

Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour today
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
US airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October

US airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced

Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced
MQM-P supports PTI’s Alvi as president

MQM-P supports PTI’s Alvi as president

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Veteran Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who exhibits exemplary work ethics living his life on the motto of 'work is worship', has marked his spot as the first Bollywood actor to cross 20 million followers on Instagram and with this he adds up another feather to his cap.

The 'Gold' star paid deepest gratitudes to his fans by sharing his photograph on Instagram accompanied with an over-whelming thank you post: 

“Here’s another #Gold from the good people at @Instagram. Glad to share, the first Bollywood Actor (male) to cross the 20 million followers milestone is yours truly! Thank you all once again for the love. Sending lots of love and prayers your way," read his instagram post.

Kumar is still occupied with shoots lined up for releases in the upcoming year however just in recent times he mustered a lot of praises for his sports drama, 'Gold' that made a business of 100 crores  at the box office as he lived up to his legacy with yet another hit. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online

Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

Load More load more

Spotlight

'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

WhatsApp to introduce Google drive free feature in November

Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!

Atif Aslam's rendition of NFAK classic for upcoming Bollywood movie out now!

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight