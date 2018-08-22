Lata Mangeshkar's vintage selfie creates buzz online

Even before selfies became the rage and its craze amongst people superseded the rest, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had posed for and clicked one, back in the 1950s.

The ‘Jiya Jale’ artist, sharing her ‘self-clicked’ monochromatic photo on Twitter, posted:

“Namaskar. Sharing my 'self clicked' picture, which was clicked in 1950s. Today, it's known as 'selfie'.”

Lata’s candidness in the photo has not gone unnoticed, as Twitterati has since then liked the picture around 25,000 times and shared it around 3000 times.



The picture has come just a day after celebrities around the world shared their images pertaining to World Photography Day.



