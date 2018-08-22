Wed August 22, 2018
Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour today

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It's time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan's name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

US airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October

Naya style of a Naya PM

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan's export woes

Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced

MQM-P supports PTI's Alvi as president

Pakistan

AFP
August 22, 2018

PM Imran, President Mamnoon felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD:  Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the spirit of sacrifice is of universal importance and no nation in the world can progress unless it demonstrates the spirit of sacrifice.

“Observing the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim requires us to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in all fields of life. We have to work for the country’s progress, development and welfare by rising above our personal interests, priorities and prejudices,” the prime minister said in a message to nation on the eve of Eidul Azha.

“While celebrating our festivities of Eid, we should remember our brothers and sisters, who are facing the brunt of difficult financial conditions. We should also be vigilant lest our neighbour misses the joys of Eid,” he said.

The prime minister said the builders and defenders of Pakistan should also not be forgotten, who had sacrificed their lives for the great mission of safeguarding the country.

President Mamnoon's message on Eid-ul-Azha 

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said the country could overcome political, social and economic problems being faced by it currently, by promoting the essence of self-sacrifice among the people.

The president, in his message to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, said to make the world a cradle of peace and free from perils, it was important for the people to be ready to sacrifice the worthy belongings such as life, property and personal interests.

He extended felicitations to the nation on the joyous eve of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices offered by it and the entire Muslim Ummah, making the same a source of blessings for them.

“Today, the two great prophets of Allah Almighty had demonstrated an immortal and unmatched example of their veneration and selfless sacrifice. This act of sacrifice became a lesson for the future generations to not to refrain from sacrificing the dearest of the dear belongings, even ones’ own progeny, in way to the bigger goals and in ridding the world of pains.”

Over 45,000 police officials to perform security duties in Sindh on Eid-ul-Azha

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan's name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour today

Cricket series between PSL, IPL winners: Sidhu discusses proposal with PTI's Faisal Javed

'The Outlaw King' kicks off trailer

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Afridi, Hafeez come out in support of Sidhu

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

'The Donkey King' trailer: All you wanted to know!

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

