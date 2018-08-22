PM Imran, President Mamnoon felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the spirit of sacrifice is of universal importance and no nation in the world can progress unless it demonstrates the spirit of sacrifice.

“Observing the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim requires us to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in all fields of life. We have to work for the country’s progress, development and welfare by rising above our personal interests, priorities and prejudices,” the prime minister said in a message to nation on the eve of Eidul Azha.

“While celebrating our festivities of Eid, we should remember our brothers and sisters, who are facing the brunt of difficult financial conditions. We should also be vigilant lest our neighbour misses the joys of Eid,” he said.

The prime minister said the builders and defenders of Pakistan should also not be forgotten, who had sacrificed their lives for the great mission of safeguarding the country.

President Mamnoon's message on Eid-ul-Azha

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said the country could overcome political, social and economic problems being faced by it currently, by promoting the essence of self-sacrifice among the people.



The president, in his message to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, said to make the world a cradle of peace and free from perils, it was important for the people to be ready to sacrifice the worthy belongings such as life, property and personal interests.

He extended felicitations to the nation on the joyous eve of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices offered by it and the entire Muslim Ummah, making the same a source of blessings for them.

“Today, the two great prophets of Allah Almighty had demonstrated an immortal and unmatched example of their veneration and selfless sacrifice. This act of sacrifice became a lesson for the future generations to not to refrain from sacrificing the dearest of the dear belongings, even ones’ own progeny, in way to the bigger goals and in ridding the world of pains.”