Wed August 22, 2018
World

APP
August 22, 2018

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in UK

LONDON: Muslims in the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday celebrated the religious festival of Eidul Azha with fervour and enthusiasm.

Big Eid prayer congregations were held at mosques and open places in London, Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester where the Ulema and prayer leaders highlighted the significance of the day with special reference to the supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his Son Hazrat Ismail (AS) to invoke Allah’s blessings and mercy.

British-Pakistani Muslims on the occasion along with their fellow UK Muslims offered their prayers, exchanged greetings and reiterated to promote the true message of the sacrifice for interfaith harmony, Islamic brotherhood, global peace and generosity.

They also prayed for the success of new democratic government in Pakistan and the socio-economic prosperity of the country and well-being of its people.

